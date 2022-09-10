James Cameron reveals Avatar 4 is already in the works

Avatar: The Water Way

With the huge anticipation for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters this year, filmmaker James Cameron revealed something that fans don’t even know when they will be able to see.

publicity

During the D23 event this Saturday (10), Cameron confirmed that filming on Avatar 4 has just begun, but did not make it clear if he himself is in charge of directing the film.

publicity

It’s worth remembering that the filming of Avatar 2 and 3 took place simultaneously, with the third film currently in post-production.

Avatar 4’s release date is currently set for December 17, 2026.

CHECK IT ALSO

Return to Pandora

THE

publicity

Avatar was originally released in theaters in December 2009, and guaranteed one of the biggest hits in the history of cinema. Grossing $2.7 billion worldwide, it is currently the highest grossing film of all time.

The film tells the story of Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who helps a military company expand its activities on a tropical moon called Pandora. As Jake grows closer to native culture and the charismatic Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), he raises questions about his loyalty.

publicity

Avatar: The Way of Water will be set 10 years after the events of the first, focusing on the family formed between Jake and Neytiri, promising to explore the undersea worlds of Pandora.

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar hits Brazilian theaters on December 15th.

Advertising