James Gunn Reveals Duration of Guardians of the Galaxy Special

One of the most anticipated end-of-the-year productions by Marvel Studios, and also the only one so far this year in which we still don’t have any information is from Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special.

With their filming taking place during the recording of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has not yet been revealed exactly what the special will be about. But obviously, fans are looking forward to seeing the first Marvel Studios Christmas Special.

In his response to a fan on his Twitter, director and screenwriter of all films James Gunn ended up revealing firsthand the length of the special. Check out:

“How long will it be?” “About 40 minutes.”

It is worth remembering that the Guardians Christmas Special da Galaxy will not feature Gamora. The special is due to hit Disney+ later this year, so stay tuned for Marvel’s legacy because the trailer could arrive at any moment!

Leaked image reveals the look of the characters in the Special

An image with the Funko Pop collectibles line has dropped on the internet! special themes. Revealing the Christmas look of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax and Mantis!

More Christmas cuteness than that, it’s impossible. Check it out below:

As always, the licensed figures arrive to satisfy our curiosity about the characters and their visuals in new releases. As in this case, long before an official glimpse in image or trailer.

It's not the gossip we would like, but it's already a taste of what we'll have this Christmas marvete!

MORE ABOUT GUARDIANS 3:

After the Christmas special, the team returns in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return!