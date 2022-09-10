Jennifer Lawrence wore neon high-heeled sandals at New York Fashion Week

ads

As if Jennifer Lawrence didn’t have enough for this week. Enter the press for its October cover Vogue and the premiere of his production company’s first film, Sidewalkthe multi-hyphenated popped up in colorful fashion at Simon Miller’s SS23 Fashion Week show in New York.

She was seen leaving the show on September 8 wearing the designer head to toe, the highlight being her Ghost Wedges in Happy Green. The fluorescent highlight was paired with a long-sleeved black LBD – another Simon Miller number – and a gold Lopsy metallic faux leather top handle bag on her arm.

Lawrence kept things pretty straightforward otherwise, with some simple oval shades, a gold chain necklace with a teal stone, and her golden curls loose and relaxed.

While it’s been a while since we’ve seen this fashion star since becoming a mother, it’s clear that Lawrence is back with a boost in her step. Shop her look below.

