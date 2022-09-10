Jorge Braga’s lawyer complains about John Textor and says that SAF Botafogo ‘crushed functions’ of the former CEO

The press office of Jorge Braga took a stand on the departure of the CEO of Botafogo at Justicemade criticisms and complaints about John Textor and listed his reasons. Who speaks up is the lawyer Rodrigo quota.

📄 Read below the position, published by “Lance!”:

“Regarding the departure of the professional Jorge Braga from the position of CEO of Botafogo SAF, lawyer Rodrigo Cotta, partner of the law firm Solomon, Kaiuca, Abraham, fox and quota associates have the following to clarify:

1) The Court of Justice of Rio issued a preliminary ruling recognizing that Botafogo SAF crushed Braga’s functions and prevented him from fully exercising his job as the club’s CEO;

two) Jorge Braga, even having faced a serious illness for two months, never stopped working for the club, often doing functions outside his scope, always in the sense of helping the SAF. Three practical examples among the thousands of documents attached to the action:

The) bypassed the invasion of the CT by the crowd, on 06/15, when he was hospitalized at Hospital Albert Einstein;

B) he personally went to check the operation of LED signs and the state of Nilton Santos’ pitch in the match between Botafogo x Juventude, on May 1st, an attitude that was emphasized by Botafogo TV’s own broadcast and applauded by the crowd;

ç) a few days after hospitalization, surgery and COVID, he was the only SAF representative in the stadium accompanying the Dia de Cria event, on 7/2;

3) Soon after the negotiation was concluded, the American businessman emptied Jorge Braga’s powers, ended contracts with suppliers and sponsors and hired professionals without the prior knowledge of the then CEO. In practice, Braga did not have the autonomy to buy a cup of coffee on behalf of SAF;

4) The professional decided to file a lawsuit this week for the flattening of his position, for not having received a salary for four months and for the contractual default on the part of John Textor with reference to the payment of bonuses and variable salary.

He also needed to take this attitude to continue his professional life, since he was under an exclusive contract;

5) In the last 120 days, precisely because of the affection and admiration he has for Botafogo, Braga has tried, in vain, for a friendly composition. He was tricked into making false promises by the owner of the SAF and had no choice but to demand the termination of the contract and the payment of his rights;

6) Finally, the professional reiterates his respect for the Botafogo people and the Botafogo institution, feelings that have not been diminished in any way despite the numerous contemptuous attitudes of John Textor, whose temperament and lack of respect for obligations he personally assumed jeopardize the future of the company. SAF for which Braga worked so hard”.