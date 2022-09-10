Kate had the queen’s admiration

Kate and the queen have created over the years a relationship of complicity and admiration.

Kate Middleton, who with the death of Queen Isabell II starts to use the titles of Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, in recent years has become the jewel in the British crown. Sources linked to Elizabeth II’s advisers say that the monarch over the 11 years of Kate’s marriage to William, now heir to the throne, learned to admire his grandson’s wife and identified with her simpler tastes and spirit of sacrifice. And above all, the queen admired Kate for truly liking William for who she is, not for what she represents.

Kate took a trip without missteps

That Kate’s role in the British royal family will be of great importance in the future, no one doubts since, in April 2011, she became the wife of Prince William, now first in the line of succession to the throne of England. queen.

Over the years, Kate has become one of the most solid pillars of the family, which the English call “The Firm”, proving to be unshakable and tireless, even though Harry and Meghan’s separation has demanded a good few hours. extra work, as it now secures many of the commitments that were theirs.

The 40 years, marked with an official photo shoot, marked a turning point in Kate’s public life

William’s greatest support

Kate is unanimously considered by the British press to be William’s biggest supporter, the great builder of the monarchy’s future and smart enough to do it in her image and likeness, but with great softness, so that it doesn’t show. A kind of continuity in the change, which is, even today, her way of being.

William and Kate form a happy couple and are shown to be a team that works

Kate’s trump cards

The great assets of this woman, born 40 years ago into a working middle class family, are, everyone who works with her recognizes it, an unshakable stoicism, an iron willpower, immense ambition, a total dedication to tasks. that her place in the royal family implies and which became even more demanding with the departure of Harry and Meghan, and the need for Elizabeth II to reduce the number of events in which she participated.

The Queen appreciated the simpler tastes of Prince William’s wife. Kate and Queen Isabell II shared a taste for the outdoors and a passion for photography

The official agenda and the family

If in the first years of marriage Kate’s presence was almost decorative, she had few opportunities to express what she felt and thought – a caution that would have been imposed on her by the royal advisers, to avoid slips, but that she herself will have accepted willingly, realizing that he had a lot to learn until he felt like a “fish in the water” –, more recently he has made his voice heard in several topics that are dear to him, especially education and mental health. And, with the ability to understand that the monarchy of the future will have to be of proximity, he went to the point of venting, in a podcast interview he gave during confinement, that his greatest difficulties are reconciling an overloaded schedule with the time he dedicates to family, which he assumes, causes him “guilt feelings”.

Kate has already admitted that one of her biggest challenges is dealing with the feelings of guilt that cause her to reconcile an overloaded schedule with the time she dedicates to her family. Kate and William are parents to George, Charlotte and Louis.

He won the esteem of the English

Initially considered by some to be excessively controlled and owner of a plastic smile, Kate has also evolved at that level, and her more serene and relaxed attitude, but always irreproachable, has earned her the esteem of the English, often appearing in second place in the table of most popular members of the royal family, right after the queen.

The Duchess knew how to win the affection of the English, who recognize in her a sure value

Meghan’s departure

The departure of Meghan, whose behavior as a Hollywood star greatly overshadowed her sister-in-law, has also played a part in this increase in popularity. Because the British now recognize that, unlike Meghan, seen as capricious, demanding and unstable, the Duchess is an example of stability and professionalism, fundamental characteristics to be queen.