King Charles III inherited a passion for cars from his mother

In addition to inheriting the British throne from Queen Elizabeth II, the new King Charles III also ‘pulled’ his mother’s passion for cars a long time ago.

Like Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday (8), Charles III is passionate about cars, but his favorite brand is not Land Rover. The new head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries is, in fact, passionate about Aston Martin.

He has at least three models from the English brand, the first being a gift from Queen Elizabeth II herself on her 21st birthday. Check them all:

Aston Martin DB6 Steering Wheel Series II (1969)

King Charles III exiting his Aston Martin DB6 on February 21, 2020. (Image: AFP/POOL/Rebecca Naden)

In 1969, in celebration of his 21st birthday, Charles received from his mother a Aston Martin DB6 Volante Series II. The vehicle is well maintained to this day and received changes in 2008. It was changed to run on a fuel mixture composed of 85% bioethanol and 15% unleaded gasoline, known as E85.

At the time, the then prince told the BBC that he modified the car to be able to supply it with fuels of renewable origin. He also said that the biofuel used in the car is made up of surpluses from local production of wine with whey from cheese making.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Steering Wheel (1989)

Vehicle was a gift from the emir of Bahrain (Image: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

This time, another gift, but from the emir of Bahrain. The prince of the Arab country gave a Aston Martin V8 Vantage Steering Wheel to Charles in 1989.

In order to make the car less extravagant, the Briton removed the trunk spoiler and the side skirts, which gave the vehicle the Vantage characteristic. In addition, it added a manual gearbox and Balmoral Green paint.

Aston Martin Virage Steering Wheel (1994)

The convertible was one of Charles’ favorites in the 1990s (Image: Bonhams/Reproduction

Very similar to the Aston Martin presented by the emir of Bahrain, this Turning Steering Wheel 1994 it was the darling of King Charles III during the 1990s. The convertible had the V8 engine upgraded from 5.2 to 6.3 liters, making it capable of reaching a maximum speed of 280km/h.

In addition, the car has a “real security package”, with various items such as a police radio and additional mirror. According to British media, the prince used the radio to play with his children. The vehicle was recently auctioned for €230,000.

King Charles III’s Limousine: Bentley State Limousine (2002)

Bentley limousine is state owned, meaning it is not owned by the royal family (Image: Internet/Reproduction)

The Queen’s (and now King’s) official limousine for grand ceremonies is the Bentley State, produced in 2002 to mark the 50th anniversary of Elizabeth’s accession to the British throne.

The vehicle is powered by a modified 400hp 6.7-liter V8 engine. The high roof, high rear seats and panoramic greenhouse ensure people can get a good view of the monarch as he passes by.

When the queen (or king) is aboard the limousine, the ornament on the hood is replaced by a massive silver sculpture of Saint George slaying the dragon.

São Jorge (and perhaps engineering?) conveys protection: the limousine is fully armored and blast resistant. It also features Kevlar-reinforced wheels and tires, and its top speed reaches 210km/h. The vehicle is valued at €10 million and is owned by the British government.