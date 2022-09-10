Learn more about Nick Fury’s NEW MCU look here!

Recently, the new look of Nick Fury for the next production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe through “Secret Invasion” merchandise.

The new work will fully focus on one of SHIELD’s most beloved agents, who is played by none other than Samuel L. Jackson alongside his new companion Skrull Talos, a character from “Ben Mendelsohn.”

Together, they embark on a mission to stop a shapeshifting alien faction that has completely infiltrated every aspect of Earth. Inspired by the narrative of the same name, produced by Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” was created and written by Kyle Bradstreet (“Mr. Robot”).

However, along with Jackson and Mendelsohn, “Secret Invasion” will feature the return of Cobie Smulders in the role of Maria Hill, while Martin Freeman will play Everett K. Ross, with Don Cheadle as Rhodey.

However, the list of participants does not end here, as it also has the participation of Olivia Colman, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an ally of Fury. Already Kingsley Ben-Adir, popularly known for “A Night in Miami”, will have the function of giving life to the main villain.

In addition, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Emilia Clarke and Carmen Ejogo, from “Game of Thrones”, are also expected to give the air of their grace in the production, but their roles have not been revealed to the public at this time.

As for Nick Fury’s look in “Secret Invasion”, details were first revealed about a year ago; however, in the last few days, Marvel decided to share with us a new preview of his look.

In disclosure through an official Funko account, on the Twitter platform, some producers of “Secret Invasion” made available a new version of Nick Fury’s character.

The limited edition in Funko Pop! will be available as a tribute to New York Comic-Con and will take place next October.

Check out the image below:

There’s no doubt that after a long time, Fury’s eye patch has become one of his defining features. However, if the doll is correct, it seems that the character will ditch the accessory in the next production and use a lighter adhesive, which has an “X” marked.

As for his outfit, he still wears a leather jacket and a graying beard to match the footage released last year.