Leila reassures Abel and sets up a strategy for Palmeiras to have Weverton, Piquerez and Gómez against Atlético Mineiro

After seeing the dream of the Libertadores tetra come to an end last Tuesday (6) against Athletico Paranaense, all of the Palmeiras squad, including the coaching staff and players, made a pact for Verdão to end the season with another title: the hendeacampeonato of the Brasileirão. For that, as it has a 7-point advantage over the vice-leader, Flamengo, Verdão needs to win at least 11 of the 13 games it has to play in the national tournament.

The first clash takes place this Saturday (10) against Juventude, at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão.. Verdão has the chance to take the lantern of the competition, win and play all responsibility for Flamengo, Corinthians, Inter and Fluminense, who will enter the field the next day.

But Leila Pereira’s main concern is in the duel on September 28, when Palmeiras will travel to Minas Gerais, to face Atlético Mineiro, at Mineirão. For the match against Galo, Verdão may not have three players in the defensive system: goalkeeper Weverton, defender Marcos Rocha and left-back Joaquim Piquerez. That’s because the trio will be defending both teams in the last friendlies before the final call-up for the World Cup.

Even so, the representative is already setting up a strategy to have the trio in Mineirão and thus, Abel Ferreira to have all the athletes available. The three teams will go to countries far away from Brazil. Uruguay, for example, will face Iran and Qatar in Vienna, Austria. The Paraguayans will mediate forces with Morocco and Spain, in the United Arab Emirates, and our Brazilian team will make its last tests against Tunisia and Ghana, in France.

Leila has already stated that although it is difficult to bring the three of them in time, even more due to the short time of the national team duels for the Palmeiras confrontation, which will do everything possible to ensure that Abel has maximum strength in all games in this final stretch of Brasileirão, where Verdão is the leader with 51 points