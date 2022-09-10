Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorcese to make a film based on the book by David Grann

Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Martin Scorcese’s next film, based on the book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, by writer David Grann. According to information released by The Hollywood Reporter this Saturday, the 30th, the apple Original Films has acquired the rights to the literary work and plans to release the feature in April 2023 on its streaming service.

The story of the book takes place in the 1740s, when the British ship The Wager [“A Aposta”, em tradução livre], on a secret mission in search of a Spanish galleon full of treasures, ends up sinking near an island in the Patagonia region, where its crew ends up fighting for survival. Among the difficulties, the 30 men manage to build a small patched boat so that, more than 100 days later, they manage to reach the coast of Brazil, where they are welcomed as heroes when telling their story.

Six months later, another fragile vessel lands on the coast of Chile, on the other side of South America, with only three crew members, who tell a story quite different from the one told by the other sailors, who would not be heroes, but makers of a mutiny. . Revealing the past of anarchy, quarrels and even murder during the period they were on the island, a court was convened to analyze who spoke the truth and the lie in history, what could mean who would live on and who would be sentenced to death.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have worked together on several occasions, such as on New York gangs (2002), the aviator (2004), You infiltrators (2006), Fear Island (2010), the wolf of Wall Street (2013), in addition to Killers of the Flower Moonscheduled for release in 2023, also based on the work of David Grann.

Grann has already had other works adapted to screens, among them are The Lost City of Z (2016) and The Old Man & the Gun (2018), in addition to the series The White Darkness which is still being developed for Apple+ and will star Tom Hiddleston.