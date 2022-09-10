Lineup: São Paulo does only training before classic against Corinthians | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni commanded São Paulo’s only training session before the classic against Corinthians this Saturday morning, at Barra Funda’s CT.

The squad returned to work after taking a break on Friday, the day after beating Atlético-GO and qualifying for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Luciano and Alisson in São Paulo training at Barra Funda CT — Photo: São Paulo FC

The players who spent the most time on the field last Thursday did regenerative activities on the CT lawn.

Another part of the group did tactical work, completed by players from the tricolor base categories.

The short preparation time between one match and another should make Ceni select a team with reserves in the derby – something that has often happened in the Brazilian, as São Paulo focused its efforts on the Brazilian and South American Cups.

Against Corinthians, Ceni will not have Welington suspended, in addition to Gabriel Neves, who injured his knee against Atlético-GO.

A likely escalation has Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Igor Gomes and Galoppo; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri.

São Paulo is 14th in the Brazilian Championship, with 30 points, and started the round just five points above the relegation zone.

Next Wednesday, the team will play again in the knockout stage: it will go to Rio de Janeiro to face Flamengo for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, at home, they lost 3-1.