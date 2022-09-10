‘Made me sick’: Olivia Wilde left heartbroken by cheers after mocking Wendy Williams’ ‘worst mother’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The whole town went wild when talk show veteran Wendy Williams called Olivia Wilde a ‘worst mother’ after her estrangement from boyfriend Jason Sudeikis and new romance with Harry Styles. Back then, the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director chose to keep her silence, but now she’s finally opened up about Wendy’s remarks.

The ‘Booksmart’ director appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair for its October issue and recounted how the clip of Wendy making those comments “broke” her heart. She told the channel: “It broke my heart, not because I care deeply about Wendy Williams’ opinion, but the applause from the audience made me sick. I was like, ‘Why are these women finding pleasure right now? Is it because it somehow makes them feel better about their lives, judgments and choices without ever wondering why I made those choices?’”

She further revealed that no one except her small circle knows about the ups and downs of her personal life. “I just remember that no one knows my private life except my very small, trusting circle,” she said. “And my self-esteem can in no way be linked to perception, because that’s just a losing battle.”

The drama unfolded in February 2021, when during an episode of the ‘Wendy Williams Show’, the host made a nasty comment about Olivia while talking about her breakup with ex-boyfriend Sudeikis and her new romance with Harry Styles. At the time, Wendy said, “Olivia, you’re going to look like the worst mom that’s ever done this, like when they see that footage, ‘You left dad [Jason] for Harry? Harry will let you- oh sorry. He’s young like, ‘She’s my boss. She’s directing my movie. You know we’re going to promote it. Wendy will talk about it. As soon as the movie is over, I’m going back with a girl my own age. But she’s hot nonetheless. She is hot. But she’s not hot enough to sacrifice her youth.”

For the unversed, Olivia and Jason were engaged for seven years before breaking up in early 2020. The ex-couple is the father of two children together, daughter Daisy Josephine Sudeikis, 5, and son Otis Sudeikis, 8. two has been around for a long time. But the drama came to light when Jason served Olivia with custodial roles while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Speaking about the incident in particular, Olivia told Variety that she’s not surprised by her ex-fiancé’s actions: “But, you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said. “I mean, there’s a reason I left this relationship,” she said.