Man is rescued after being trapped in a balloon for 2 days and traveling more than 300 km

A man who lost control of his balloon while harvesting pine nuts in China was found and rescued after falling in a forest two days later and more than 300 km away from where I was.

Advertising

Surnamed Hu, the man was working with a colleague on Sunday (4) in Hailin County, Heilongjiang Province, when they lost control of the balloon. While his colleague managed to jump safely, Hu missed his chance and was taken away.

He had not been found until 9 am on Tuesday (6) when, after tracking his cell phone signal, a rescue team made up of more than 500 people of local police and fire departments spotted his balloon stuck to a tree, state media Global Times reported on Wednesday.

“I almost gave up,” Hu told state-run CCTV. “Thanks to the rescue team, otherwise I wouldn’t be alive.”

Hu told investigators he was cold and hungry. However, he was not injured.

The use of hydrogen and helium balloons to harvest pine nuts has become more common in China in recent years and there are occasionally reports of harvesters being taken, though not as far away as Hu.

Even without using balloons, harvesting pine nuts in China it can be a dangerous business. Traditionally, these people use cleated shoes to climb trees, which can grow up to 20 meters tall and falls can be fatal.

Fonte: CNN