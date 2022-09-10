meet Asian technology that sweeps and mops

Announced at the biggest European technology event, the IFA 2022, the DreameBot L10s Ultra robot is the most technological and feature-rich vacuum cleaner today. It is capable of sweeping the house, emptying the trash and keeping itself clean, as it has a self-cleaning function. See more information about marketing.

Robot features that cleans the house

The Chinese company Dreame, related to Xiaomi, has launched the DreameBot L10s Ultra vacuum robot and is causing a lot of uproar in the Asian and European continent. According to the company, the robot can run for up to 60 consecutive days until fully discharged. Check other data about the machine:

When will it be sold in Brazil?

Unfortunately, they still haven’t disclosed when the robot will arrive in American territory. For now, the robot vacuum cleaner announced at the European technology fair will only be sold in the Asian market. The initially suggested value is US$ 1,205, which corresponds to R$ 6,209.49. The price is in line with the US dollar value as of September 5, 2022.

What are the technical specifications of the robot?

Its engine has a power of 5,300 Pa. It has a mop whose rotation speed is 180 revolutions per minute. With this performance, it is possible to vacuum even difficult-to-remove dirt.

Does it integrate with artificial intelligence?

Yup. Its autonomy is due to artificial intelligence and 24 3D sensors, facilitating integration into the environment, as well as its performance in different materials, avoiding colliding with objects. The robot’s owner can control it through an application. That is, if you want to program the cleaning routine.

Also, it integrates with Google Assistant, Alexa or Apple Siri. That way, it will be possible to control it even if the person is not at home to turn on the equipment.