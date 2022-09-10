Meghan Markle had a big influence on Alexandra Daddario’s wedding

ads

For her wedding, Alexandra Daddario wore a silk wool dress that perfectly complemented the New Orleans setting. To help assemble her outfit, the “San Andreas” actress used “something blue” accessories inspired by a royal wedding. “I’m obsessed with Meghan Markle,” Daddario told People in July. “She wore an aquamarine ring, I believe, from Princess Diana’s collection,” said the actor, reflecting on the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding attire. “Mine was less fancy, but I had a big aquamarine blue ring copying Meghan Markle,” he added. The royal-inspired ring Daddario wore was featured in the wedding day post she posted to Instagram on June 30th. umbrella in that hand.

As Daddario mentioned, Meghan Markle’s aquamarine ring was part of Princess Diana’s personal collection and was passed on to her children after her untimely death. Markle wore the eye-catching ring as her “something blue” during her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. flanked by smaller solitaire diamonds,” diamond expert Daniel O’Farrell told the Express in July.

While a ring of this caliber would usually cost a high five figures, Markle’s ring – which was passed down from Princess Di – would be priceless due to its historical value. Daddario wasn’t the only one impressed by Markle’s stunning ring either.