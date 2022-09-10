Microsoft Edge starts releasing digital wallet for Windows 10 and 11 users

Microsoft has started to release a new update in the stable version of Edge (105.0.1343.27) that brings the Wallet feature to browser users, allowing them to save credit, debit and other payment information registered in the user’s personal account in a similar way to Opera.

According to information, this novelty began to be made available by the developer through an update released on the server side, so at this moment only a select group of users was contemplated with the tool recently launched by big tech, including information relating to the Rewards program.