Milton Neves says player who needed to be called up: “Obligation”

Credit: Playback / Band

On Friday (9), coach Tite announced the call-up of the Brazilian team for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. Journalist and presenter Milton Neves, in an analysis of the fair in the UOL column, indicated that Pedro, from Flamengo, should be called and needs to be a starter.

“Well, and the summons of Pedro, let’s face it, was nothing new. If Tite didn’t call him, he could even be impeached, exaggerating a little bit (laughs). Now, Flamengo’s top scorer has to be the holder of the canarian team!”, wrote Milton Neves.

In addition to talking about Pedro, Milton Neves talked about the news that appeared in Tite’s call-up and commented on the absence of Daniel Alves in the Brazilian team.

“The other news are Bremer, a defender who has played very well at Juventus, and Ibañez, from Roma. On the side, Daniel Alves, who is going through a bad phase in Mexico, lost space”, analyzed the presenter.

The presenter also pointed out which position should be the most disputed in the Brazilian team

“In midfield, he gave up on Coutinho and decided to bet on Everton Ribeiro, from Flamengo. And this, for me, is the most competitive position in this final stretch of preparation for the Cup”, analyzed Milton Neves.

The presenter, on Twitter, still about the call-up, also sent a message to Gabigol, from Flamengo, and pointed out the reason that made the player stay out of the selection.

“See, Gabi Ex Gol? Your obsessive malism cut you out of the selection. Well done! And see if now you stop staring, mask, nausea, pride, complaining about everything and grimacing with your thumbs behind your back”, said Milton Neves on Twitter.