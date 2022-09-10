Moto G20 vs Moto G22: Compare Mobile Phones Price and Data Sheet | Cell

Moto G20 and Moto G22 are Motorola phones with an intermediate datasheet that have interesting features, such as cameras and a 90 Hz screen. The G20, released in 2021, received an update in September and now has more storage, until then its Achilles heel. The G22, from 2022, has a technical sheet quite similar to its predecessor, and the price of the cell phone can be a decisive factor. Check out in this comparison the similarities and differences between smartphones.

The Moto G20 is available in blue, graphite and pink. The phone is sold in versions with 64 or 128 GB of internal memory. The Moto G22 is available in blue, green and black, only in the 128 GB version. The smartphone sells for BRL 1,158 on Amazon, while the Moto G20 costs BRL 1,229 in its 64 GB version.

On the outside, both the Moto G20 and Moto G22 adopt the usual industry standard in recent years: bar-shaped phones with plastic bodies and 6.5-inch Max Mink screens with HD+ resolution. But Motorola has added some spice to these screens, as they have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This ensures the display of fluid images in movies and especially in speed games.

The selfie camera is housed in a hole centralized at the top of the screen, in the case of the Moto G22, and in a notch, at the same point, for the Moto G20, which, despite taking up a small space on the screen, does not interfere with use. diary. The biometrics are located at different points on the two: centered on the back cover, on the Moto G20, and under the power button, on the Moto G22.

It is notable that Motorola managed to imprint personality on both smartphones, without forgetting those who prefer more sober devices. Although they present more closed colors such as black and graphite, it is possible to find the two cell phones in much more striking colors: metallic blue and pink, for the Moto G20, and tifanny blue and aqua green for the Moto G22.

A negative point of the Moto G20 is that there is no protection against scratches or impacts on the display glass, however, it is IP52 certified against water splashes and dust.

Both Moto G20 and Moto G22 have quad cameras with very similar configurations: an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. But Motorola has boosted the cameras of the newest smartphone a little more. There are 50 MP on the main camera and 16 MP on the front sensor of the Moto G22 in front of the 48 MP of the main camera and 13 MP of the front sensor of the Moto G20.

Both phones must produce clear and sharp photos, even in low-light environments due to Quad Pixel technology. HDR should also help in this regard. In addition, the ultra wide camera, present in both devices, stands out for providing a viewing angle four times greater than the conventional one. Both can shoot in Full HD resolution, enough to display on most TVs.

The Moto G20 camera has the following format:

48 MP main (f/1.7)

8MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

2 MP macro (f/2.4)

Depth sensor 2 MP (f/2.4)

Front 13 MP (f/2.2)

The Moto G22 still has a professional editing mode, with more precise controls for focus, ISO, among other features that should please more enthusiastic users with fine adjustments in photography. It has the following configuration:

50 MP main (f/1.8)

8MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

2 MP macro (f/2.4)

2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Front 16 MP (f/2.0)

performance and storage

Although little known in Brazil, the Moto G20 processor is not bad when compared to its competitor’s chip. In analysis of specialized sites such as Notebook Check, the Spreadtrum T700 processor performed, on average, up to 83% better than the Mediatek Helio G37, from the Moto G22. This translates into more agility in performing tasks such as using heavier applications like games.

In practice, both components should have adequate performance for everyday tasks, although there is a tendency that the Moto G22’s 2.3 GHz processor provides greater battery savings.

Both smartphones have 4 GB of RAM, a component responsible for reading files stored on the cell phone.

The first difference lies in storage: while the Moto G20 has versions with 64 GB and 128 GB of internal memory, the Moto G22 is only sold in the 128 GB version. Both accept microSD cards up to 1 TB giving more comfort to the user to store their files without worry.

Both Moto G20 and Moto G22 can enjoy powerful batteries – there are 5,000 mAh for each. The similar specifications of screen, processor and RAM should allow both to have similar performance on a daily basis. Motorola claims that the Moto G20’s super battery can last more than two days, which is welcome in modern handsets.

Both have USB-C input for charging, but the Moto G22 should do better in this regard, since it has a 20 W TurboPower charger included in the box. inferior to the younger brother’s charger.

The Moto G20 leaves the factory with Android 11, from 2020, and has not received updates since then, leaving it out of Motorola’s list of cell phones able to receive the newest version of the system.

The Moto G22, on the other hand, was launched with Android 12 and should receive at least one system update, for Android, released recently.

The importance of system updates goes beyond changes in the interface, as it concerns improvements in battery saving, in implementations in the security and privacy of software and applications, in addition to the security of user data. Therefore, it is important to consider system updates when purchasing new devices.

Both Motorola have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks, more common in most modern routers. And Motorola hasn’t done away with the P2 inputs, so both have wired headphones, included in the box. Motorola has also included a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Moto G20.

Both have biometric sensors – the Moto G20’s centralized on the back cover of the device while the Moto G22’s sensor is built into the power button. But it is necessary to point out, however, that neither of the two cell phones has NFC or 5G connection, so it is not possible to make payments by approximation with the cell phone and the most modern and faster connection network is inaccessible to these smartphones.

Launched a year apart, the Moto G20 and Moto G22 are similarly priced at online retail: while the Moto G20 is sold on Amazon for R$1,229, the Moto G22 is only R$1,158 in the same store. Both come with a very complete kit in the box, which includes a fast wall charger of 10 and 20 W, respectively, and a protective case, in addition to stereo headphones.

Check the technical specifications in the table below

Motorola Moto G20 vs Motorola Moto G22 Specifications Motorola Moto G20 Motorola Moto G22 Launch June 2021 april 2022 launch price BRL 1,699 BRL 1,699 Current price BRL 1,229.90 BRL 1,169 Screen 6.5 inches 6.5 inches screen resolution HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) Processor Spreadtrum T700 (octa-core up to 1.8 GHz) MediaTek G37 (2.3GHz octa-core) RAM memory 4 GB 4 GB Storage 64GB and 128GB 128 GB Memory card yes, microSD up to 1T Yes, MicroSD up to 1TB Back camera quadruple, 48, 8, 2 and 2 MP quadruple, 50, 8, 2 and 2 MP Frontal camera 13 MP 16 MP Operational system Android 11 android 12 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 75.73 x 9.14 mm; 200 g 163.9 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm; 186 g Colors blue, pink and graphite blue, black and green