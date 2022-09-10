Movies and series that address mental health

Harry Styles kisses an actor at the Venice Film Festival. Video!

Taking care of mental health is extremely important and has nothing to do with freshness, as many people think. we from Otox we separate some movies and series that talk about this important topic these days.

WARNING: Before proceeding with the text, know that it can contain emotional triggers for those who suffer from depression, anxiety, among others. Also, if you, for whatever reason, have ever considered suicide, don’t hesitate to seek professional help. Take care of yourself.

The Bright Side of Life (2012)

The movie “Silver Linings Playbook” tells the story of Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), who suffers from bipolar disorder, which causes him to lose his marriage, job and home.

After some time in the hospital, Pat returns to live with his parents and does everything he can to rebuild his life and regain his dignity.

Joker (2019)

In the film, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown for a talent agency and, every week, has to go to a social worker, due to his known mental problems. After being fired, Fleck reacts badly to the mockery of three men in the middle of the subway and kills them.

In addition, the character laughs in moments of tension, one of the main characteristics of the neurological disorder Pseudobulbar Syndrome.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The film tells the story of Charlie (Logan Lerman), a teenager who suffers from anxiety and depression. The boy spends time in a psychiatric hospital and when he enters a new school he has the support of his new friends Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson).

This Is Us (2016)

The series follows the couple Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and their three children. Throughout the episodes, we get to know various emotional problems experienced by the family, such as alcoholism, anxiety, among others.

Nise – The Heart of Madness (2015)

The film tells the true story of the psychiatrist Nise da Silveira (Gloria Pires), which proposes a new form of treatment for patients with mental disorders, using love and art as instruments of healing.

Thirteen Reasons Why (2017)

The series shows, in a very shocking way, how bullying is something terrible and that it can have irreversible consequences. In the production, Hannah (Katherine Langford) commits suicide after suffering several abuses in the school environment.

The young woman leaves a box with 13 tapes explaining each of the reasons that led her to take her life. After some time, Netflix chose to remove the scene in which the character kills herself, as it was considered too strong.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

After attempting suicide, Frank (Steve Carrell) leaves the psychiatric clinic and goes to live with her sister’s family. They all travel to a children’s beauty pageant in California, an adventure that reveals their struggles.

The feature highlights the importance of relationships and how the family can support the recovery of people with some type of mental disorder.

