Named Queen Consort, Camilla’s style has adapted to royalty

Camilla Parker-Bowles married King Charles III in 2005, eight years after Diana’s passing, but it seems much longer. The newly appointed queen consort has worn many iconic looks in these 17 years as part of the royal family and those who accompanied her noticed a remarkable evolution in style.

Camilla Parker-Bowles married King Charles III in 2005, eight years after Diana’s passing. Image: WireImage

Camilla has always loved using headdresses in her hair, and it has become one of her trademarks over the years. Even at her wedding to Charles, in April of that year, the queen chose to use some leaves applied to the side of the strands.

Two months after her wedding, Camilla made an appearance at the Father’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, founded by veterans of the war.

The hat she wore was large and the main focal point of her outfit.

Camilla made an appearance at the Father’s Day Parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Despite some appearances with clothes in vibrant colors before her wedding, since 2005 Camilla appears mostly wearing pieces in sober colors, but we can consider blue, in several nuancesone of her favorite shades.

The queen has been seen wearing dresses and coats in navy blue and even slightly more neon colors, such as when she attended a tribute to war fighters at St Paul’s Cathedral in 2008.

Blue is the most predominant color in Camilla’s closet. Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

The few times she decided to wear patterned clothes in recent years, Camilla opted for discreet patterns of florals, stripes or checks, but always keeping the choice of colors as sober as possible.

In 2019, on a visit to Havana, Cuba, she wore a green floral print, which matched the location and didn’t stand out too much.

In 2019, on a visit to Havana, Cuba, Camilla wore a green floral print, which matched the location. Image: Getty Images

As she is often seen wearing a hat, Camilla rarely makes public appearances without her pearl necklace. And he gets several versions, from the classic long to the chokers.

In a tribute to the heroes of the NHS, England’s public health service, she chose a chunky version of the necklace to complete her look.

Camilla hardly makes public appearances without her pearl necklace Image: WireImage

Like all royal women, Camilla is not seen wearing pantsuits.

She adopted the piece before her marriage to Charles, but after the marriage she started to follow all the standards of royalty, wearing skirts and dresses in midi length, up to half the shin, and blazers on the coldest days.

Camilla wore pants, unusual for the royal family, on a visit to Oman. Image: Getty Images

One of the few times Camilla was seen in pants after her wedding was during a royal visit, along with Charles, to Oman, in the Middle East, where there are strict dress rules for women.

From vibrant colors to sober tones, from pants to skirt and blazer sets and always accompanied by pearls or a hat, Camilla has shown that she has changed her style a lot in the last 17 years to adapt to royalty. Now, as queen consort, she prepares to begin a new transformation.