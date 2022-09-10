New images of Cara Delevingne go viral on the web: ‘in shock’



face delevingne Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

On the morning of Friday, 9, images of Cara Delevingne began to circulate on the web and scared some netizens. The model and actress was photographed more than once looking messy, barefoot and in delicate situations. With that, Cara’s family appears to be preparing to conduct an “intervention”.

Recently, Cara appeared with a shaggy look at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, where she would be waiting to board a private flight on Jay-Z’s plane. In addition, other images also recorded her smoking a pipe on the street and screaming on the phone.

Cara Delevingne was seen to be completely unkempt and nervous. The drug destroys the human being! We hope she gets well 🙁



pic.twitter.com/pLkpiM1M9j

— Central Reality 🐮 (@centralreality)



September 9, 2022



I’m just in shock at the Cara Delevingne situation… how did she get so lost? she was one of the highest paid models in the WORLD. she worked with Karl Largerfeld, made a lot of badass movies… when she showed up at that event with megan the stalion she was already sick, but



pic.twitter.com/oix8pYG2cF

— sarah 🐝 waiting AE (@vaughnfalcone)



September 9, 2022



In this way, netizens also reacted with astonishment to the state of the model. Many users pointed out Cara’s strange behavior and mental health status.

Cara Delevingne’s Situation…That’s why I’m terrified of those who romanticize drug use — Raissa (@euursinhatwitta)



September 9, 2022



Cara Delevingne is (or was, I don’t know) one of the highest paid models in the WORLD. Sad situation to see her lose herself to drugs. It may not seem like it, but doors open too easily for an addiction to develop. Don’t use drugs, take care.. Before and after



pic.twitter.com/jEUjL5za1P

— robert de brigida. (@robertavazr)



September 9, 2022



People making fun of Cara Delevingne’s situation breaks my heart, mental health is serious business— João Vinícius (@Viniciussj21)



September 9, 2022



Worrying behavior in interviews

A close friend told British newspaper The Sun: “We are all incredibly worried. The situation has been building for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved.” “There’s talk of organizing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she needs.”

Regarding the photos at the airport in Los Angeles, a source revealed to the American media that Cara Delevingne was waiting for a flight after attending the Burning Man festival in the California desert, where she neither ate nor showered. “She had just spent days in the desert without eating and looked disheveled because she still hasn’t had time to wash up,” she said.

Previously, Cara drew attention for her mental health when she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan”. The model seemed shaky and stuttered incomprehensible words during interviews.