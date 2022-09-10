Neymar receives assistance from Messi and makes a beautiful goal; watch

In a match for the 7th round of the French Championship, PSG will face Brest this Saturday (10), at Estádio Parque dos Príncipes. Having a great start to the season, Neymar was responsible for opening the scoring of the confrontation with a beautiful goal.
In the 29th minute, Neymar received a throw from Messi, dominated and sent the ball into the back of the net. Watch the Brazilian striker’s beautiful goal:
PSG GOAL!
Neymar kicks in a cross and opens the scoring against Stade Brestois 29.
It's Neymar's 8th goal in Ligue 1!
How did the clubs arrive?
In the last round of the French Championship, PSG beat Nantes 3-0. Brest, on the other hand, comes from a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.
DATASHEET
Match: PSG vs Brest
Competition: French Championship (7th round)
Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, France.
Date and time: September 10 (Saturday) at 12 noon
PSG lineup: Donnarumma; Sérgio Ramos, Danilo Pereira and Kimpembe; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti and Bernat; Messi and Neymar; Mbappe
Brest lineup: Bizot; Fatigue, Duverne, Chardonnet, Herelle and Brassier; Camara, Lees Melou and Belkebla; Honorat and Slimani
Neymar’s start to the season
The number 10 has had a great start to the season at PSG and his numbers are impressive. With only eight games played, Neymar had already scored nine goals and distributed seven assists.