Neymar receives assistance from Messi and makes a beautiful goal; watch

27 mins ago

PSG

Credit: Reproduction

In a match for the 7th round of the French Championship, PSG will face Brest this Saturday (10), at Estádio Parque dos Príncipes. Having a great start to the season, Neymar was responsible for opening the scoring of the confrontation with a beautiful goal.

In the 29th minute, Neymar received a throw from Messi, dominated and sent the ball into the back of the net. Watch the Brazilian striker’s beautiful goal:

How did the clubs arrive?

In the last round of the French Championship, PSG beat Nantes 3-0. Brest, on the other hand, comes from a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg.

DATASHEET

Match: PSG vs Brest

Competition: French Championship (7th round)

Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris, France.

Date and time: September 10 (Saturday) at 12 noon

PSG lineup: Donnarumma; Sérgio Ramos, Danilo Pereira and Kimpembe; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti and Bernat; Messi and Neymar; Mbappe

Brest lineup: Bizot; Fatigue, Duverne, Chardonnet, Herelle and Brassier; Camara, Lees Melou and Belkebla; Honorat and Slimani

Neymar’s start to the season

The number 10 has had a great start to the season at PSG and his numbers are impressive. With only eight games played, Neymar had already scored nine goals and distributed seven assists.

