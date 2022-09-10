Nine drivers will have to pay grid penalties for the Italian GP

The Italian GP of F1 is a true festival of punishments on the grid. For Sunday’s race, no less than nine drivers will have to pay penalty positions for component changes.

At the beginning of the weekend of the stage in Monza, several competitors already knew that they would be punished. Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda were them.

So, throughout the activities, the number of pilots was already joining the previous sextet. Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen and teammate Mick Schumacher added to the list of penalties for the race.

Check out the list of penalties for the F1 Italian GP:

Max Verstappen – five positions per engine component change

Sergio Perez – ten positions per engine component change

Lewis Hamilton – drops to the back of the pack for several engine component changes

Carlos Sainz – drops to the back of the pack for multiple engine component changes + 10 positions for gearbox change

Esteban Ocon – five positions per engine component change

Valtteri Bottas – 15 positions for various engine component changes

Yuki Tsunoda – drops to the back of the pack for multiple engine component changes + 10 ranks for five reprimands + 3 ranks for ignoring yellow flags

Kevin Magnussen – 15 positions for various engine component changes

Mick Schumacher – 15 positions for various engine component changes and gearbox changes

Download our official app for android and iPhone and receive notifications of the latest news.