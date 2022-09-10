Nubank has 5 tips for increasing the card limit and Brazilians are starting to take advantage of it; see how to do

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in the country and its card ranks among the most used in the financial market. The tool has no annual fee and offers several benefits.

However, many fintech customers question the limit granted, as it is often lower than expected.

With that in mind, check out 5 tips to increase your card limit.

Focus expenses on your credit card

The first tip is to focus all your spending on the Nubank. That way, you can guarantee that your entire limit will be exploited, which can make it obvious to fintech that you need more credit.

Keep CPF free of restrictions

One of the factors that can help you increase your fintech card limit is to keep your credit history intact. This happens when you are up to date with the payment of your debts, not being in default with Nubank or any other company, far from the CPF restriction.

Pay the bill on time

In addition to avoiding falling into debt, it is also important not to delay the payment of bills from the Nubank. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Develop a relationship with Nubank

It is also possible to strengthen ties with fintech by contracting other services. The action can help you get a higher credit card limit.

Keep your income data up to date

Finally, another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.

How much does the money in NuConta do Nubank?

Digital banks are gaining more space in the financial market every day. Among the main ones is the Nubankone of the largest fintechs in Latin America.

Faced with so many uncomplicated, practical and unbureaucratic services, the question arises whether the money deposited in the digital account of the Nubank actually yields and, if yields, by what percentage it is calculated.

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

First of all, it is important to understand the rate of the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI). In digital banking, the CDI is 100%, which means that the yields offered are approximately 12.65%.

For example: If you leave R$1,000 in your NuConta, in one month, there will be an increase of R$ 10, that is, R$ 1,010. It is worth mentioning that per year, the yield is higher than the savings account.

How to check the money in the Nubank account?

the customer of Nubank You can check your account balance through the app itself, on the home screen. Just access the digital platform and enter the digital account tab. In addition, you can view the account statement.

CDI rate

The CDI Rate, the famous DI Rate, is the parameter for all fixed income income. Its operations are carried out daily, therefore, the rate is also constantly updated.

The percentage is calculated by Cetip (Central for Custody and Financial Settlement of Private Securities). Finally, to check the daily CDI rate, just access the B3 website.