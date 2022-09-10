Offer: iPhone SE (3rd generation, 64GB) with 30% discount

Despite still having the same design as the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE Gen 3 arrived this year with some good news. Among the main ones, we have the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chip and the support to 5G networks.

Because it has a design known for a long time, it can be a great option for those who prefer Touch ID or even don’t want to spend more on another model with a more modern look.

Well if you are after this model, today we are bringing you a very good offer. THE amazon is selling the version of 64GBin stellar color, for BRL 2,999.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$4,299, we are facing a discount of 30%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

Enjoy!📱

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you buy your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow the offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or through a channel on Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all, so you don’t regret it later — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.