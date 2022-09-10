Official: Intel details specs for Arc A770, A750 and A580 GPUs

In addition to the Arc A380 that has already been launched

Intel has revealed the technical specifications of its initial lineup of first-generation Arc graphics cards. The new information released by the company matches some leaks and rumors that emerged on the internet. The specs are from the boards. Arc A380, A580, A750 and A7770the Alchemist lineup.

Starting with the high-end segment and Intel’s high-end SKU, Arc A770. This is a GPU that has appeared a lot, either officially by Intel, or by leaks and rumors. The Arc A770 will have 32 Xe cores, 32 ray tracing processing units, 512 XMX Engines (cores for AI acceleration, equivalent to NVIDIA tensor cores), 2100 MHzversions with 8 and 16 GB GDDR6 operating with bandwidth 560 GB/s in an interface of 256-bit, and TDP of 225W.

This graphics card can handle AAA games at up to 1440p, according to Intel’s own tests. Despite being the high-end SKU of the first generation of Intel Arc GPUs, the card has similar performance to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, falling far short of the high-end and enthusiast segment of the two rivals.

First generation of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs will have 4 SKUs

Then, still within the same series, comes the Arc A750: 28 Xe cores, 28 ray tracing processing units, 448 XMX Engines, 2050 MHz, 8 GB GDDR6, 256-bit, 512 GB/s bandwidth and 225 W. This is the GPU that Intel has put up against the RTX 3060 directly, as the company’s tests show.

Moving to the mid-range segment of Alchemist GPUs, Intel has the Arc A580, the GPU with the least information released. The chip is positioned slightly below the A750, with 24 Xe cores, 24 ray tracing processing units, 384 XMX Engines, 1700 MHz, 8 GB GDDR6 and 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

Finally, the only video card released so far, which already has several benchmarks on the internet, including our own test, the Arc A380. The entry-level card from the Alchemist generation competes for a space that the GTX 1650 and RX 6500 XT occupy.

The two A7 series GPUs had a little more information revealed. Even so, it was not this time that prices and release date for the rest of the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU lineup were announced.

The most we know is that the cards arrive “very soon” and there is an expectation that it will be at the end of this month, at Intel’s Innovation event.

Intel says Arc A770 and A750 GPUs will arrive “very soon” in “key countries”

Company emphasizes ReBar recommendation for its Arc Alchemist boards



Source: Intel