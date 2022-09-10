Olivia Wilde Wishes She Had 7 Days to Key Don’t Worry Darling Scene » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Olivia Wilde, director of upcoming sci-fi drama Don’t Worry Darling, details the tense dinner scene in the film and talks about the timeline of filming.

A key Do not worry, dear scene could have taken a week to shoot, according to director Olivia Wilde. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the film made headlines at its recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival due to rumors of behind-the-scenes drama. Do not worry, dear centers on Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a young couple who move into a seemingly utopian community led by Frank (Chris Pine). As Jack begins to believe the cult mentality preached by the community leader, Alice grows increasingly disillusioned with their lives, trying to reveal the community’s dark secrets.

As tensions begin to mount, Alice decides to reveal her suspicions to members of the community in an important dinner scene midway through the film. She sits at a table with several characters, including Frank and her husband. As she starts to grow more passionate, trying to keep Jack and the others on her side, Frank’s silent command over the room only increases, discrediting her words. The scene is a pivotal moment that reveals the shifting alliances of various characters, so it makes sense that Wilde focused on getting all the aspects right during filming.

In a scene breakdown to vanity fair, Wilde expressed how the dinner scene was crucial to the film as a whole. She claims they took a full day on set to film, but could have used an entire week to really get it right. See Wilde’s full quote below:

“This scene took all day, and I would love seven days for this scene. I knew I only had one day, so I asked a lot of actors to come prepared, ready, focused, and they absolutely did, and they delivered in a way that would exceed my expectations.”

Wilde’s comments show his attention to detail and commitment to getting his vision right in the final cut of his second feature. Her mention of wishing she had seven days to shoot points to the importance of this particular scene to the rest of the production. Wilde’s having the actors prepared beforehand shows that his dedication to the scene extended to the production as a whole in a way that clearly benefited the filming process. Though Wilde and the rest of the crew only had one day to perfect the pivotal sequence, their work clearly paid off in the director’s eyes.

Like rumors about the Do not worry, dear drama continues to dominate the film’s press, criticism has also begun to circulate since its debut, painting a mixed picture of the film. Some early reviews praised Pugh’s performance, but little else. Wilde’s passion for her craft, and for this film in particular, is evident from her words, and it remains to be seen if that passion along with the actors’ performances will be enough to rescue the film when Do not worry, dear hits the box office later this month.

Source: Vanity Fair