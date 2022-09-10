Overclocker reaches 8 GHz on all performance cores of a Core i9-13900K

CPU joins the select group of processors that have reached more than 8 GHz

An enthusiastic overclocker managed to get Intel’s next high-end CPU, the Core i9-13900K, and all 8 performance cores, above the 8 GHz barrier. The feat comes through the WCCFtech website that obtained the information exclusively.

The Raptor Lake CPU, as is always the case in these extreme cases, was cooled with liquid nitrogen (LN2). To achieve this result, in addition to cooling, the 16 efficient cores and hyper threading technology were disabled, and the voltage set to 1792 V.

The overclocker told WCCFtech that putting the i9-13900K in these conditions, at 8 GHz, was easy. He also says that he used an unannounced Z790 motherboard. According to the website, the card used is “really a high-end variant”.

With the result achieved, the Core i9-13900K is the first current processor to reach 8000 MHz (8 GHz). According to HWbot, the platform where overclockers publish their results, in a list filtered by frequency, AMD has an overwhelming presence with its FX 8000 and FX 9000 processors. On the Intel side, only Celeron D and Pentiun 4 managed to reach the 8 GHz, but has a much smaller presence than AMD.

Top 20 CPUs that reached 8 GHz on HWbot

AMD FX-8370 – 8722.8 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8709 MHz AMD FX-8370 – 8659.6 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8615.4 MHz Intel Celeron D 352 – 8543.2 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8532.2 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8502.1 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8470.7 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8448 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8431.9 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8429.4 MHz AMD FX-8320 – 8407.1 MHz AMD FX-8150 – 8406.3 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8370.9 MHz AMD FX-8370 – 8366.8 MHz Intel Celeron D 347 – 8362.2 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8348.4 MHz AMD FX-9590 – 8343.9 MHz AMD FX-9590 – 8343.9 MHz AMD FX-8350 – 8338 MHz

Of the 133 CPUs that exceeded 8 GHz in extreme overclocking, only 31 are Intel processors, and all of them are Celeron D and Pentium 4 CPUs from the early 2000s. 8000, a few FX-9000 and even fewer A10 6000 APUs.

The FX-8370 with its 8722.8 MHz is in first place since it entered the ranking 8 years ago. For now, the result of the Core i9-13900K cannot be recognized, as it has not yet been released, or even because it is not official from Intel.

The launch of the new line should only be for the 20th of October



