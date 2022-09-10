Palmeiras seeks answer for peace in title race after elimination

Palmeiras face Juventude, at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm today (10), with the objective of getting back on track after being eliminated by Athletico-PR in the Libertadores semifinal to avoid approaching the main competitors in the race for the Championship title. Brazilian.

Alone leader with 51 points, seven ahead of second-placed Flamengo, Verdão accumulates three consecutive draws in the Brasileirão, but counted on stumbling blocks from rivals to maintain the good advantage at the top. Now, with only the national tournament ahead, the idea of ​​Abel Ferreira and his technical commission is not to allow the dispute to have emotion in this final stretch of competition.

There are 13 rounds left for the end of the Brasileirão, and the Portuguese coach treats them as 13 “finals”, as he defined in the locker room for athletes after the fall in Libertadores. Abel’s speech was bought by the cast.

“Our team is worried about this, they know that it’s not just victories that we live for. We take lessons, like in the last eliminations. They’re all calm, with a good head. We know we have 13 finals ahead, difficult games like this now. Games in the Brazilian are not easy, there are teams down there fighting not to fall that are giving their lives to get points. .

If they stumble against Juventude, Palmeiras will complete a month without winning – the last triumph was in the classic against Corinthians, on August 13th. Since then, Verdão drew with Flamengo, Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino, in the Brasileirão, in addition to the defeat and draw with Athletico-PR in the Libertadores semifinal.

The club released a video with several goals scored in the last training session before the match. In what he called “Rain of goals” it was possible to see some of them scored by Endrick, who lives the expectation of being related for the first time to the professional team. Even if it is, the boy’s destination would be the bench as Abel goes with full force.

Veiga worries

Out of the team since leaving the field in the first leg against Athletico in Curitiba, Raphael Veiga underwent new exams on his right ankle. There is a risk that the player will have to undergo surgery, which would take him out of the rest of the season. Jailson, who operated on his knee, remains out.

DATASHEET:

PALM TREES x YOUTH

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 26th round

Date and time: September 10, 2022 (Saturday), at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (FIFA/GO) and Luanderson Lima dos Santos (BA)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (FIFA/RN)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Rony and Dudu. Technician: Abel Ferreira

YOUTH: Pegorari; Vitor Mendes, Renato Chaves and Rafael Forster; Rodrigo Soares, Jean Irmer, Jadson, Chico and Capixaba; Oscar Ruiz and Pitta. Technician: Umberto Louzer