Pedro Raul is approved by Brazilian giant, who can pay up to R$ 15 million to get him out of Goiás

Pedro Raul may have his bags ready to play in one of the biggest clubs in Brazilian football in 2023. Top scorer in the Brasileirão, with 14 goals scored and in Tite’s sights, the still young striker is the target of some local giants, and Corinthians, according to ‘Luis Coelho’, he apparently advanced to get him out of Goiás.

On loan to the Verde club, Corinthians is, at the moment, the closest to having Pedro Raul’s football in 2023. Luis Coelho informs that the player was approved within Timão, who can pay up to R$ 15 million to Kashiwa Reysol to get him out of Goiás.

Pedro Raul belongs to Kashiwa and is on loan to Goiás. Living a great phase with the colors Verde, he will hardly return to the Japanese club, which is aware of the interested parties and accepts to negotiate the striker for values ​​above R$ 10 million.

With an eye on next season, Timão could be the player’s destiny. Vitor Pereira is at the forefront of the interest and has already given his ‘green light’ for the club to advance in talks with the agent and the club that owns his rights.

In addition to Timão, Pedro Raul is in the sights of more clubs in Brazil. In total, four interested parties, in addition to Goiás, asked about the striker: Flamengo, Vasco, São Paulo and Botafogo.