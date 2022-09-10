‘Peter Pan and Wendy’: Live-Action Gets First SPECTACULAR Poster; Check out!

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’a new adaptation in live action gives Walt Disney Studioswon its first and incredible official poster, released during the D23.

The poster highlights the silhouettes of the main characters, as well as the villain Captain Hook’s ship.

The film is scheduled for release in 2023.

Ever Andersondaughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Andersonwill bring Wendy to life, while Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan.

The cast also has Jude Law like the infamous Captain Hook, Alyssa Alook like Princess Tiger Lily, Rebecca Hall like Mrs. darling, Jim Gaffigan like the sailor Mr. Smee and Yara Shahidi like the fairy Tink.

Written and directed by David Lowery and Toby Halbrooks (‘my friend the dragon‘), the feature will be released directly on Disney+ and is based on the novel by JM Barrie.

In 2003, the Universal Pictures released a live action version that received positive reviews but was bombed at the box office. The film ended up losing more than $70 million against a very large budget (US$ 130.6 million).

In 2015, the Warner released a version with Hugh Jackman, Rooney Mara and Amanda Seyfried which was also a public failure, and generated more than US$ 150 million to the detriment of the studio.

