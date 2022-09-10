“Prepare an offer”; John Textor ‘breaks the bank’ and wants to buy Flamengo star for 2023

O Flamengo is one of the main highlights of the season in South American football for football presented in 2022, under the command of Dorival Junior. In this way, several players gain prominence and are sought after by other teams to be traded.

In the last transfer window, Real Betis, Sevilla, Brighton, Wolverhampton, Southampton and Crystal Palace were interested in signing Pedro, a Flamengo striker. The Spanish team still keeps polls for the player and may make a proposal at the end of the year.

Now, Botafogo’s investor, John Textor wants to sign the Brazilian team forward, but for his other club: Crystal Palace. According to information from “TeamTalk”, the English team is already preparing to make an official offer in the next transfer window. This Friday (9), shirt 21 was called up to the Brazilian national team.

“Evolving is one of the most beautiful processes we can have in life. Wrong and right; fall and rise; doubts and certainties. Both sides are always open to choice. Here at Flamengo I lived through all the phases. No exception. In any of them I always tried to EVOLVE. I believe that is the word. Evolution. Resilience, work and faith. I never stopped believing in myself and my work. It kept me steady. I thank everyone who was with me. You are part of this special moment. Let it be just the beginning. Thank you, Flamengo and Nation. Without you it wouldn’t be possible. I am grateful for all the support you have given me. God’s timing is perfect! Thank you, Jesus!”, celebrated the player on his social networks.