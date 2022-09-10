President of Goiás plans SAF and criticizes Botafogo (?!): ‘It’s already in crisis, has late salary, the CEO resigned’

O Goiás want to turn SAF. However, due to a truncated and not so explained news item, he criticized the Botafogo. The president of the Goiás club, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, spoke about the possibility of transformation.

– We are already working at SAF, with some people from the club, hiring companies to advise us. In 2023 we will have SAF ready, what are the rules, to make it easier for investors to arrive. Goiás has the two most expensive areas in the state. Our debt to an SAF is ridiculous. We don’t have a concern about running after the SAF. I talk a lot with (Mario Celso) Petraglia (from Athletico-PR), my personal friend, we are not in a hurry. It is not for selling at any price. We want consistent, aggregate SAF. You see Botafogo, the SAF has already gone through a crisis, its salary is delayed, the CEO resigned and is in court against the president of the SAF. It needs to be very well thought out – said Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, to “Canal do Nicola”.

Botafogo’s SAF, led by John Textor, however, is not in crisis or late salary. There was only the departure of the CEO Jorge Braga, who was already out of office, and claims the payment of bonuses for the sale of the club’s football assets. The matter must go to court.

