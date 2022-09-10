Proclamation of King Charles III will be broadcast on TV for the first time

London – In a sign of new times, the long ceremony that marks the proclamation of Charles as the new King of Great Britain is being broadcast on TV this Saturday morning. 70 years ago, the same act that consecrated Elizabeth II was carried out behind closed doors, although the royal family already used the medium of communication extensively to document their activities and travels.

At age 73, Charles automatically became king on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councilors, confirms his role on Saturday morning at a ceremony at St. James in central London. Charles does not attend, but arrives soon after for the first meeting with the Council.

In 1952, when Elizabeth was proclaimed, she was out of the country, but perhaps she would have been in favor of broadcasting. A year later, the coronation was broadcast against the wishes of the then Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who according to historians was against this “modernity”.

The event will be broadcast from 10 am (local time, 6 am in Brazil) on national TV networks, such as BBC, SkyNews, ITV and GBNews, some with internet access in Brazil. The Royal Family YouTube channel also streams.

From the early hours of the morning, anchors are in front of the Palace of St.James, explaining what is going to happen. The public occupies the park gardens around the Palace from early on.

How Charles III’s Proclamation is Made

The Accession Council is a ceremonial body made up of privy councilors – the prime minister, cabinet members, shadow cabinet members, archbishops, representatives of the Commonwealth realms and other important public figures.

Among the members of the Accession Council responsible for the proclamation of Charles III are Prime Minister Liz Truss, members of her Cabinet, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Archbishop of York and representatives from each of the United Kingdom’s kingdoms. All the former prime ministers are also on the council.





The Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William, who yesterday received the title of Prince of Wales from Charles, are also advisers. In all, there are 700, but only 200 attend Charles III’s proclamation meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Council, MP Penny Mordaunt, announced the death of the sovereign. She invites the Secretary to read aloud the text of the Accession Proclamation, including the title chosen by Charles – King Charles III.

Afterwards, the King entered to make his declaration, and then signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and will pass Orders in Council that facilitate the continuity of government.

He read it aloud and signed two identical instruments recording the oath, with his signature witnessed by Camilla and William, and others, including the Scottish Secretary of State and the Scottish Prime Minister.

A Main Proclamation was read at 11:00 am outdoors on the porch of the Priory Court by the Garter King of Arms.

The Proclamation will then be read on the Royal Exchange (the Stock Exchange) in the City of London and in other cities including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and generally in Windsor and York, where the mayor traditionally drinks to the health of the new sovereign with a golden cup.

In recognition of the new sovereign, the Union Flags will be flown at full mast from the time of the Main Proclamation at St James’ Palace until one hour after the Proclamations of Charles III in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Afterwards, they return at half-mast respecting the mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Historically, the proclamation ceremony takes place the day after the death of a monarch, but in this case it was scheduled for two days later because the death of Elizabeth II was not announced until early Thursday night (8), with no time for the preparations.