Putin Celebrates “Biggest Airplane Package in Modern History”

According to the Russian president, the country’s airlines formed the largest package of orders in modern history, with about 500 domestically manufactured aircraft.





Civil aviation in the Russian Federation will have a “systemic retrofit” and transition to Russian-made aircraft. This was stated on Wednesday (7) by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The information was shared by the state agency TASS.

“I would like to note that, in general, the Russian air transport industry expects a complete refit. Our airlines, including Aeroflot, formed the largest order package in modern history, with around 500 domestic aircraft.”he said.

On September 7, UAC and Aeroflot signed one of the largest agreements within the WEF – on the intention to supply 339 Russian-built aircraft by 2030. The agreement provides for the delivery of 210 MS-21 aircraft, 89 SSJ New and 40 Tu-214 aircraft for Aeroflot. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2023.

The VII Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok from 5 to 8 September, the main theme of the forum was “Towards a multipolar world”. The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the general media partner and photo agency hosting the event.