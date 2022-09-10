Queen Elizabeth dies: Prince William leaves Balmoral

Admin 28 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Prince William has left Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, aged 96.

He was photographed yesterday arriving at the castle in Scotland. William was driving a car carrying the Queen’s two children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward. According to the Daily Mail, however, they were unable to see Elizabeth alive.

According to Kensington Palace, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge is traveling back to Windsor to be with his family ahead of the accession council — where the now King Charles III will be officially proclaimed the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, was not with the rest of the British royal family at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

According to several British media, the Duchess of Cambridge did not travel with William to stay in Windsor with their three children. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, started a new school year yesterday at the Lambrook School.

Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by the love of her family when she died peacefully at her royal summer residence in Scotland.

Before Prince William, Prince Harry had left Balmoral on Friday morning.

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

5 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

6 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

7 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

8 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

9 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1975 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Queen Elizabeth II leaves 12 great-grandchildren! Meet them all:

See who are Queen Elizabeth II’s 12 great-grandchildren, two eight grandchildren of the monarch THE …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved