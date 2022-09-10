Queen Elizabeth II spoke in Brasilia 54 years ago. listen to audio

During her first and only visit to Brasília, in November 1968, the Queen of England Elizabeth II addressed a joint session of the National Congress. With remarkable visits to countries from the four corners of the world, the monarch died, aged 96, on Thursday (8/9), at Balmoral Palace, in Scotland.

In the federal capital, during a speech in plenary, Elizabeth exalted concepts such as freedom, patriotism and tolerance, and said that the relationship between Brazil and the United Kingdom could grow in the future, for the benefit of both peoples, stability and peace in the world.

Listen to the full speech:

At the entrance of the Brazilian parliament, the English sovereign was received by the then vice president of the Republic and president of the National Congress, Pedro Aleixo, and by senator Gilberto Marinho, president of the Senate.

Photos. Remember Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Brasilia in 1968

Also present on the occasion were the deputy at the time José Bonifácio, then president of the Chamber, and the deputy Raimundo Padilha, president of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chamber.

During the speech, held on November 5 of that year, the queen said she was moved by the courtesy and generosity shown by the Brazilian people, wherever she was in the country.

The queen also thanked the parliamentarians for the invitation and praised the “magnificent” building of the National Congress.

“One of the facts that most impressed me in terms of respect for Brazil is the patriotism and unity of the Brazilian people. In this you have a deep source of strength. Furthermore, Brazil has managed – and in this it has set an example to the world – to demonstrate that peoples of numerous races can live and work together in the pursuit of common goals”, declared the monarch, in English.

Elizabeth II also stated that Brasilia’s growth followed the speed of the country’s development.

Elizabeth with the city's first lady, Maria Helena Gomide. Elizabeth II's visit to Brasilia. Dinner at the Itamaraty Palace in honor of the Queen. Newspaper page announces the exhibition of British Imperial Crown jewels at the Brasilia Automobile Center. Elizabeth and Philip greet Mayor Wadjô da Costa Gomide and First Lady Maria Helena Gomide. Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the TV Tower. National Hotel in Brasilia. Visit of the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, in 1968, is recorded on a plaque.

“The most difficult of all the world’s problems is figuring out how nations can live in harmony. Brazil, with its liberal traditions, its tolerance and the deep humanity of its people, can certainly make a remarkable contribution”, mentioned the sovereign.

Finally, the monarch stressed that she believed in a broad opportunity for close collaboration between Great Britain and Brazil. “I trust that this friendship will grow and flourish in the future to the great benefit of our two peoples and for the strengthening of peace and stability in the world,” she said.

Read the Queen’s speech in full:

Visit of British royalty to Brasilia

Built between 1956 and 1960, Brasília enchanted the monarch at first sight, as it presented a fresh and modern setting. Elizabeth paraded through the federal capital, created by Juscelino Kubitschek, eight years after the city was officially opened.

The Royal Air Force plane landed at Brasília Air Base on November 5, 1968. At the time, the matriarch of the Windsor dynasty was 42 years old.

In the capital, Elizabeth and Philip stayed at the Hotel Nacional, which housed important visitors at the time. Also on the extensive guest list are former US Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan; former French President Charles De Gaulle; and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Brazil at the invitation of President Costa e Silva. In Brasília, they were welcomed by the last mayor of the Federal District, engineer Wadjô da Costa Gomide.

Watch the video of the visit:

Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh also made a tour around town. They went to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to the National Congress, to the Planalto Palace. The couple also visited a school at 308 Sul and visited the TV Tower, an iconic monument in the federal capital.

Death of Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96. The information was confirmed by the social networks of Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen died peacefully this afternoon (8/9) at Balmoral Palace. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral and return to London tomorrow,” the statement reads.

Prince Charles automatically assumed the throne of the United Kingdom and released a note lamenting the news. “We are in deep mourning for the passing of our dear sovereign and much-loved mother,” he wrote.