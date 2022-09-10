Queen Elizabeth II stabbed Putin after dog barked at him at event

Admin 3 seconds ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sense of humor and quick wit, and an ancient episode was recalled after her death to show this. The monarch took advantage of a dog barking during a visit by Vladimir Putin to nudge the Russian president. The episode took place in 2003, long before the tensions of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The former British Home Secretary, David Blunkett, told the story to the BBC. In 2003, Putin made the queen lose her temper because of a delay. The Russian leader kept her waiting for 14 minutes. The moment he finally appeared, Blunkett’s guide dog, who is blind, snarled at the president, eliciting a sharp reply from the sovereign:

“The only time I met Vladimir Putin was in 2003, on an official visit, and my dog ​​barked very loudly at him. I apologized to the Queen, and she said, ‘Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?'” Blunkett, about the humor-filled nudge.

In addition to this time, the Russian president and Elizabeth II met other times. Despite this, the Russian government has already confirmed that the president will not attend the queen’s funeral.

“This option is not being considered,” said Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, not even sure whether Putin would be invited.

Despite the apparent contempt for the funeral before an official invitation was made and diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia strained by the Ukraine war, Putin spoke to the royal family through official Kremlin channels to offer condolences. a few hours after the announcement of death.

Queen Elizabeth II strokes Home Secretary David Blunkett's guide dog - PA Images via Getty Images - PA Images via Getty Images

2003 – Queen Elizabeth II strokes Home Secretary David Blunkett’s guide dog as she and Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) arrive at Horse Guards Parade in London on the first day of their state visit.

Image: PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth 2nd

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents' lap in 1926 image - PA Images via Getty Images

1 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image

PA Images via Getty Images

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940 - Getty Images

two / 32

Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940

Getty Images

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother. - Keystone/Getty Images

3 / 32

Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.

Keystone/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

4 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

5 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

6 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

7 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

8 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

9 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on June 2, 1953 - Getty Images

10 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a 1955 portrait - Getty Images

11 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969 - Getty Images

12 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969 - Getty Images

13 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970 - Getty Images

14 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland in 1979 - Getty Images

15 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches cricket with her mother and sister in April 1975 - Getty Images

16 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970 - Getty Images

17 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972 - Getty Images

18 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975 - Getty Images

19 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in a 1975 portrait - Getty Images

20 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony in July 1981 - Getty Images

21 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981

Getty Images

Royal family after Charles and Diana's wedding ceremony - Getty Images

22 / 32

Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982. - Getty Images

23 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan - Getty Images

24 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982 - Getty Images

25 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela - Getty Images

26 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother's funeral in April 2002 - Getty Images

27 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002. - Getty Images

28 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, husband Prince Phillip, son Charles and grandson William - Getty Images

29 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William

Getty Images

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II's crown at an event in 2004 - Getty Images

30 / 32

Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017. - Getty Images

31 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.

Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss - Getty Images

32 / 32

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss

Getty Images

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Study refutes theory that eating a lot in the morning doesn’t make you fat

posted on 09/10/2022 06:00 (credit: MIGUEL MEDINA) That maxim that the ideal is to eat …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved