Queen Elizabeth II stabbed Putin after dog barked at him at event

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her sense of humor and quick wit, and an ancient episode was recalled after her death to show this. The monarch took advantage of a dog barking during a visit by Vladimir Putin to nudge the Russian president. The episode took place in 2003, long before the tensions of the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The former British Home Secretary, David Blunkett, told the story to the BBC. In 2003, Putin made the queen lose her temper because of a delay. The Russian leader kept her waiting for 14 minutes. The moment he finally appeared, Blunkett’s guide dog, who is blind, snarled at the president, eliciting a sharp reply from the sovereign:
“The only time I met Vladimir Putin was in 2003, on an official visit, and my dog barked very loudly at him. I apologized to the Queen, and she said, ‘Dogs have interesting instincts, don’t they?'” Blunkett, about the humor-filled nudge.
In addition to this time, the Russian president and Elizabeth II met other times. Despite this, the Russian government has already confirmed that the president will not attend the queen’s funeral.
“This option is not being considered,” said Dmitry Peskov, a Russian spokesman, not even sure whether Putin would be invited.
Despite the apparent contempt for the funeral before an official invitation was made and diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia strained by the Ukraine war, Putin spoke to the royal family through official Kremlin channels to offer condolences. a few hours after the announcement of death.
Queen Elizabeth 2nd
Queen Elizabeth II on her parents’ lap in 1926 image
Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 1940
Four generations of the British royal family: Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter Anne in her arms, accompanied by her mother and grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation on 2 June 1953
Queen Elizabeth II in portrait, 1955
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Chares at Windsor Castle in April 1969
Queen Elizabeth II toasts at a banquet in Nepal in 1969
Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in 1970
Queen Elizabeth II in a family photo with her husband Prince Philip and children Andrew, Charles and Edward in Scotland, 1979
Queen Elizabeth II attends a cricket match with her mother and sister in April 1975
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Richard Nixon in 1970
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1972
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Phillip at Balmoral, Scotland, 1975
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in portrait, 1975
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony in July 1981
Royal family after Charles and Diana’s wedding ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II laughs with family at an event in Scotland in 1982.
Queen Elizabeth II with former US President Ronald Reagan
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip at a gala event in Papua New Guinea in October 1982
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Nelson Mandela
Queen Elizabeth II at her mother’s funeral in April 2002
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at an event honoring Queen Mother Elizabeth in May 2002.
Queen Elizabeth II husband Prince Phillip with son Charles and grandson William
Detail of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown at an event in 2004
Queen Elizabeth II in public appearance in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes new British Prime Minister Liz Truss