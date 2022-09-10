Queen Elizabeth II was a mechanic during the war

Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday (8) at the age of 96, had a curious history in her past during the Second World War. In February 1945, a few months after the end of the conflict, the then future queen enrolled in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

The monarch was the first woman of the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces. She longed to be part of the British troops in the fight against the Axis, but her parents – King George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother – were against the idea.

However, they eventually relented and gave their 19-year-old daughter permission to join the military. She chose to be a mechanic and took a six-week training course, in which she passed a military driving test, learned to read maps and worked on fixing engines.

It is not known exactly which vehicles she worked on during the conflict. And, even in her old age, she continued to drive her car collection for most of her life. She even taught her children and grandchildren to drive.

Thus, the nickname “mechanical princess” given by the Associated Press in the 1940s during her help on the front lines was not an exaggeration.

