Queen Elizabeth II’s house put up for rent after her death

O announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth IIaged 96, this Thursday (8)stopped the world and took everyone by surprise. But, in addition to the loss of the great name of the British monarchy, the garden house, where the monarch gave her annual Christmas speech, was put up for rent a few hours before the publication of the official note on Instagram.

The announcement was made by the Airbnb website, without disclosure in particular for the reason why there was such a coincidence between the dates, but the description on the platform specifies that the residence belonged to Elizabeth II.

“This charming Norfolk retreat, owned by the Queen, situated in the heart of her much-loved country retreat Sandringham Estate and the closest real estate property to Sandringham House itself, is an appreciation of the great outdoors and beautiful gardens. As you would expect, the gardens are a delight and provide a superb backdrop to this idyllic home”says the note.

The residence that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II is located within walking distance of the center of Sandringham and the Sandringham Coffee Shop, in addition to the Country Park, with more than 200 hectares. The property has few furniture in the internal environment and is available for a group of up to eight peoplespread over two floors.

With the death of the Queen, Charles, the eldest son, must assume the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries under the British monarch, such as Australia and Canada. Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British commander, she ruled the kingdom for 70 years.

