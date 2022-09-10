Queen Elizabeth sent a letter to Bolsonaro the day before she died; see content

On Wednesday, the 7th, the day before she died, Queen Elizabeth sent a letter to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also addressed to all Brazilians. On the occasion, the monarch congratulated Brazil on the bicentennial of independence, celebrated on September 7.

In the letter, the queen recalled the period in which she visited Brazil, in 1968, and said that she remembered “with affection” the time. The message was shared by the UK ambassador to Brazil, Melanie Hopkins, via Twitter.

Check the letter:

It is with great joy that I share a beautiful message sent by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II 👑, to the Brazilian people, represented by Pres. of the Republic. It is yet another symbol of Brazil’s importance to the UK, a 200-year partnership. 🇧🇷🇬🇧 #Independence Day pic.twitter.com/IZ8fFNZ8Jw — Melanie Hopkins (@mhopkinsfco) September 7, 2022

Read too:

– Learn all about the 2022 Elections

– Ecstasy Postal: PF operation targets drug trafficking in Joinville Post Office orders

– Find out how the weather is this weekend in Joinville and on the beaches in the region

– Mega-Sena: R$ 60 million prize draw is postponed to this Thursday; understand the reason

– 37th Oktoberfest: complete official menu and more party news are presented in Blumenau

– Watch now:

Joinville region was already inhabited 10 thousand years ago: meet the four peoples before colonization