Queen Elizabeth’s coffin leaves Balmoral for Edinburgh

Operation London Bridge, this Saturday, September 10th, the coffin ofmust leave Balmoral Palace and head for Edinburgh. Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, where it has been since Friday, September 8, and will be carried by seven guardians to the hearse, accompanied by the Queen’s official bagpiper at the front. . The body will then be transferred to Holyrood Palace, the royal family’s official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital, where a military honor guard will meet it.

On Sunday, September 11, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will travel to Holyrood Palace, where they will be greeted with a 21-gun salute. Members of the royal family, including Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren, will join a procession from Holyrood to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, with the guns from Edinburgh Castle firing every minute. A service will be held at the cathedral, where the queen’s coffin will rest for 24 hours, allowing the public to pay their last respects before being transferred to London.

The world stopped, this Saturday, September 10, to see the official proclamation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom. The ceremony was broadcast on TV for the first time in history. Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, on September 8 at Balmoral Palace in Scotland. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read the statement, issued on the day of the monarch’s death.

“I promise to dedicate the rest of my life to this heavy task that has fallen to me”, declared the new king during this Saturday’s ceremony. During the proclamation, it was also announced that the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be a UK-wide public holiday, but the exact date has yet to be set.

On Friday, September 9, promptly at 2 pm, in England, King Charles III made his first address. The monarch spoke of Queen Elizabeth’s death and commented on William’s succession to the throne.

Charles III recalled the Queen’s legacy: “In her life of service, we saw a great love for tradition and we also saw her embrace progress. The admiration, the respect she always had became a hallmark of her reign. My mother always had a tendency to see the best in people. I honor her life in service. I know her death brings a lot of sadness to all of you. Through her life, Her Majesty was an inspiration and an example to me and my family. We owe her the greatest debt, which all families owe their mother: love, understanding and example.”

The king continued: “My life will change. My life, of course, will change, with the new responsibilities. I won’t be able to dedicate my time to charity, but I know that this work will go in the hands of other people. This is a time of change for the family. I count on the help of my wife, Camilla, who has been loyally dedicated and she will be my queen consort. She will devote herself to all duties. My heir will be my successor (William). Today I am happy as Prince of Wales, a title that the country has always welcomed me so well. William and Kate will help bring all the help needed for the programs. I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives in another country.”

