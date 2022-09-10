Queen leaves exotic animal species to son; see details

Published on 09/10/2022 at 16:26 Playback/Youtube BNews newsroom

In addition to all the inheritance to be gained, King Charlie III will have to deal with 32,000 swans and an unknown number of dolphins, whales and sturgeons.

For over eight centuries, species like these that roam freely in UK waters were considered the property of the monarch.

These goods will be passed on to the king in full, without the need to pay any kind of tax.

Distribution of goods and family

At the moment, the greatest interest is focused on Elizabeth’s private assets, those that she was able to freely distribute to her descendants, since in English law, the will is characterized as ample freedom, having no legitimate or forced heirs.

Among the properties are two lands and residences closely related to the Crown, such as Balmoral Castle, Elizabeth II’s summer residence and place of her death, and Sandringham, where she used to spend Christmas.

Also included would be the £370m Sunday Times estimate, an impressive collection of jewelry and a less brilliant but equally valuable stamp collection. What will happen to these assets is not known and likely will not be known for another 100 years.

Fortune

Considered one of the richest people in the world, the private fortune of Queen Elizabeth II, who died this past Thursday (8), is valued at 370 million pounds (about 426 million euros), according to the 2022 Sunday Times list. , as the monarch was not required to reveal her personal finances.

The total, if all the assets associated with the Crown, not directly to it, but to the institution, were to be added to this value, could exceed 14 billion (just over 16 billion euros).

To better understand how this fortune will be distributed, it is necessary to recognize and distinguish what is institutional and what belongs to the queen’s personal property and rights – which will be part of her inheritance, to which her will will refer.

Professor of Civil Law at the Esade Law School, Sergio Llebaria Samper, explains that Elizabeth’s will cannot interfere with what will be legally transmitted to the Crown.

His eldest son, who will now be the new monarch, Charles III, will inherit the Crown Estate, an independently managed, crown-owned real estate business from which he will receive 15% of the profits. This includes properties such as farms, a shopping street, forests and coastlines. In addition, the Duchy of Lancaster will also be passed to the new king.

According to the O Globo portal, in addition to the properties, Charles will inherit a salary when he takes office, which will cover travel costs, security, personnel and maintenance of the royal palaces. The Queen received £85.9 million from the sovereign grant in 2021 (99.10 million euros).