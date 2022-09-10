Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, undergoes ankle surgery | palm trees

Palmeiras midfielder Raphael Veiga underwent arthroscopy on his right ankle this Saturday. The club has not set a time frame for recovery, but it is difficult for the player to be able to return this season.

Initially, Palmeiras tried to avoid a surgical procedure and carried out a conservative treatment. But the response, according to the club, was not what was expected.

Veiga was diagnosed with a sprain on the spot on August 30, in a game against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, for Libertadores. The defensive midfielder Hugo Moura fell over the palmeirense player’s right ankle, who left the field at the beginning of the second half.

Raphael Veiga in a bid with Hugo Moura in Palmeiras' game in Libertadores

On the day he suffered the injury, the midfielder left the Arena da Baixada wearing protection in place and limping a lot.

Raphael Veiga has been in intensive care since then. He appeared in a photo on the lawn of the Football Academy on the eve of the return clash against Athletico, for Libertadores, last Tuesday. However, the midfielder was not even listed for the match.

In recent days, the player has undergone new tests to detect the need for surgery. The conclusion was by performing the procedure.

Raphael Veiga leaves Arena da Baixada with boots on his right ankle

This was Raphael Veiga’s second injury of the season. In June, the midfielder missed Verdão for 20 days after a muscle problem in his right thigh. Recently, he admitted that the problem had affected his performance and that he was looking to get back on track.