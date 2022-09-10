Redmi Note 11 or iPhone 14, learn how much to save and see how much the leftover yields at Nubank

São José dos Campos, September 8, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Redmi Note 11 or iPhone 14? Like the launch of Apple’s new device, it is worth making a comparison with other models and seeing which one is worth buying or not.

In this case, everything will also depend on the need of each one. After all, the iPhone 14 is the most modern in the world of mobile telephony and can be useful especially for those who work with social networks and the production of images and videos. The Redmi Note 11 is simpler, but it will be good for those who will use it on a daily basis.

In addition, with the difference in price between one and the other, you can save and apply in a Nubank digital account, which is worth more than the savings account. and the blog My iPhone will talk a little more about it.

What is the difference between Redmi and iPhone?

As for prices, we went looking for the highest value of the Redmi Note 11 on the Americanas website, one of the main sales portals in the country. There, the value is R$ 2,310, with 6 GB and 128 GB, and can even be paid in installments.

Meanwhile, the cheapest new iPhone 14, also 128GB, costs R$7,599. In fact, a report from the G1 news portal, on September 7, 2022, shows all the prices of the new phone.

In this case, Apple’s launch, made this week, can reach a maximum price of R$ 15,499, with 1 TB. However, considering the highest value of the Redmi and the lowest of the iPhone, the difference is R$ 5,289.

How much does R$1,000 earn at Nubank?

Now, let’s assume that we bought the Xiaomi device and decided to apply this remaining money to a Nubank account. It is worth remembering that the digital bank does not charge fees and usually yields more than conventional savings.

Thus, if we take R$ 1,000 from the total amount and apply it, we will have, in two years, R$ 1,249. So, if we are going to use this ratio, we can do the same with the remaining R$5,289 and have a yield of more than R$1,000 in two years. And still have a quality cell phone.

What is the difference between Xiaomi and iPhone?

Currently, Xiaomi cell phones perform many times the same or even better than the iPhone, depending on the version. Even, in some cases, the quality of the footage from the camera of Xiaomi devices is superior.

However, as it is not a well-known brand, many still opt for the iPhone. However, the Xiaomi device still has the advantage of allowing you to install a memory card, something you don’t have with the iPhone.