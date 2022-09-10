Religious give up knocking on the door when looking at carpet: ‘Gayest place in town’

Bothered by religious who knock on the door trying to convert? A couple from the United States may have found the solution. Jamie Foust, 28, and his wife Melissa, 32, laid out a rug with the message “the gayest place in town” at their entrance.

It turns out that a couple of Mormon missionaries, who were going to try to deliver a “religious message” in their home, gave up after observing the tapestry. The moment was filmed by the local security camera and went viral.

The doormat, which has a rainbow in addition to the message, was purchased in June, while the scene with the religious was recorded on August 23.

In the images, young people appear arriving at the door, ready to preach, when one of them looks down and reads the word “gayest” aloud.

At this point, both say “no” vehemently and quickly walk away from the place.

@jamie.foust94 My wife and I recently got a new door mat. It was a great investment. It says “gayest place in town” and has the added benefit of keeping religious zealots from knocking on our door to tell us about their god. ???? ♬ original sound – jamie.foust94

Jamie said the video left her “crying with laughter”, and she quickly showed it to her wife before posting the footage on TikTok, where it has amassed over 7.5 million views and over 922,000 likes.

“I hope they leave us alone now,” she said, calling the couple’s $10 doormat the “biggest investment.”