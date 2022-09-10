Renan says bronze will make Brazil leave the Volleyball World Cup with its head held high | volleyball

The defeat in the semi-final battle of the Volleyball World Cup against Poland was left behind. The team returns to the court this Sunday, at 1 pm, to compete for the bronze medal – the opponent will be Slovenia, which lost to Italy in the other semifinal. Sportv2 transmits, and ge follows in real time .

This Saturday, Brazil won the first set against the Poles – two-time world champions in 2014 and 2018, defeating the Brazilians in the finals – took the turn, but reacted in the fourth set, forcing the tie-break. In the decisive set, he had the advantage (Leal missed an attack that would give Brazil 12/10), but lost. Coach Renan Dal Zotto’s team was still without Lucarelli in the fourth set – with edema in the calf, he felt discomfort when serving and didn’t even return for the tie-break.

Coach Renan dal Zotto says it’s essential for the group to win this last game and get on the podium.

1 of 1 Poland vs Brazil, for the Volleyball World Cup semi-final — Photo: FIVB Poland vs Brazil, for the Volleyball World Cup semi-final — Photo: FIVB

– We really wanted to reach this final. The focus was total. And the effort showed it. Unfortunately, we couldn’t. I’m sure the players left everything they had. Now let’s get that bronze, because for us it’s essential for us to be able to leave here with our heads held high. It was a game that either of them could have won. It was a game decided in the brawl. Unfortunately, we are going to fight for this bronze medal and do our best to get on the podium,” he said at the end of the match against Poland.

With little time to recover the team, Renan says it will be necessary to get his head and body in place until this Sunday.

– I think everyone is mobilized. It will be essential to recover the staff. It was five exhausting sets. Mostly mentally. You have to stay present all the time, not drop the bone as the slang says. For sure, it will be a game decided on strength, at times on technique. We have to be ready for everything.