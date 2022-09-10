Royal Marathon: 9 movies and 4 series about Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family

The story of Elizabeth II and the entire royal family is of worldwide interest and ended up inspiring major television and film productions. Below, we list the best movies and series that tell the life of the queen and marathon-worthy members of the British monarchy.

Elizabeth (1998)

England, 1554: the country is divided between Catholics and Protestants. Mary Tudor (Kathy Burke) is in power, but she has a tumor that leaves her days numbered. Her half-sister Elizabeth (Cate Blanchett), a staunch Protestant and first in the line of succession, is brought to her, who tries to get her to promise that the country will follow Catholicism.

Although she may die, Elizabeth says she will be true to her conscience. Already on Mary Tudor’s deathbed, the Duke of Norfolk (Christopher Eccleston) tries in vain to get the Queen to sign Elizabeth’s death warrant, who, upon Mary’s death, was crowned Queen. However, Elizabeth inherits a bankrupt country, without an army and with enemies on all sides, even in her own court, forcing her to calculate every step to stay in power.

The Queen (2006)

News of Princess Diana’s death quickly spreads around the world. Unable to understand the emotional reaction of the British public, Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) shuts herself up with the royal family at the Balmoral Palace. Tony Blair (Michael Sheen), the newly appointed British Prime Minister, realizes that the country’s leaders need to take steps to bring them back together with the population and it is with this mission that he seeks the Queen. winner of two golden globes. The film won Helen Mirren the Oscar for best actress and the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama.

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

England, 1585. Elizabeth I (Cate Blanchett) has been in charge of England for nearly three decades, but she still has to deal with the possibility of betrayal in her own family. At the same time, Europe is going through a phase of fundamentalist Catholicism, whose figurehead is King Felipe II (Jordi Mollá), of Spain. Backed by the Vatican and armed with the Inquisition, Philip II plans to dethrone the “heretic” Elizabeth I, who is Protestant, and restore Catholicism in England. Preparing to go to war, Elizabeth seeks to balance the duties of royalty with an unexpected vulnerability caused by her forbidden love for adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh (Clive Owen).

The Young Queen Victoria (2009)

Dominated by her possessive mother (Miranda Richardson) since childhood, young Victoria (Emily Blunt) refuses to grant her regency in the last days of her uncle, William IV (Jim Broadbent). The most interested in this happening is John Conroy (Mark Strong), Victoria’s mother’s companion, who knows that she will lose power and prestige as soon as she reaches the age of majority and assumes the English crown.

Shortly before being crowned, Victoria approaches Albert (Rupert Friend), Prince of Belgium, who takes a liking to her. After being crowned, she is courted by Lord Melbourne (Paul Bettany), prime minister at the time. Torn between Melbourne and Albert, Victoria is faced with an institutional crisis due to her interference in the country’s political affairs.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Since age 4, George (Colin Firth) has been a stutterer. This is a serious problem for a British performer, who often has to make speeches. George sought out several doctors, but none of them had any effective results. When his wife Elizabeth (Helena Bonham Carter) takes him to Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), an unconventional speech therapist, George is hopeless. Lionel puts himself on equal terms with George and also acts as his psychologist, in order to befriend him. His exercises and methods make George acquire the self-confidence to fulfill the greatest of his challenges: taking the crown, after the abdication of his brother David (Guy Pearce).

The Royals (2013)

With an estimated 3 billion people across the world attending the royal wedding, it’s safe to say that the world is truly taken over by the royal family’s life. This documentary series runs through all facets of real life, exploring the grandeur, splendor and controversy of the aristocracy. Through interviews with those closest to the English nobility, we delve deeply into the mesmerizing world of the royal family. This documentary series runs through all facets of real life, exploring the grandeur, splendor and controversy of the aristocracy. Through interviews with those closest to the English nobility, we delve deeply into the mesmerizing world of the Royal Family.

A Royal Night Out (2015)

Movie available on Amazon Prime Video: Victory in Europe Day, May 8, 1945, depicts the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. At Buckingham Palace in London, a large number of the population gathered to celebrate and, on that day, Princess Margaret (Bel Powley) and the future Queen of England, Elizabeth II (Sarah Gardon) were allowed to leave the palace for in the evening. In the celebration, the two anonymously mingle with the people and find romance and danger.

The Crown (2016) – four seasons

In The Crown, the daughter of King George VI (Jared Harris), Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) always knew she would not have an ordinary life. After her father’s death in 1952, she took her first steps towards the English throne, starting with weekly audiences with the prime ministers. She takes the crown at just 25 years old, but with great commitments come great responsibilities. The pressure of her duties to the crown takes a toll on her personal life and Elizabeth needs to get her priorities straight to fulfill her duties as Queen of England.

The Windsors (2016) – three seasons

The personal life and problems of the British royal family provide inspiration for this sitcom. The episodes imagine what the royal routine would be like. For example, Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, does everything she can to become queen. Pippa Middleton is jealous of her sister, Duchess Kate Middleton.

The Royal House of Windsor (2017)

Documentary series available on Netflix: The story of Britain’s ruling dynasty, the Windsors, over the past 100 years, starting around the outbreak of World War I. Documentary series divided into eight episodes. It was produced in commemoration of 100 years of House Windsor in Britain. It is the most famous dynasty in the country – perhaps in the world – and which has been on the throne for the longest time. The title is intended to show how the House survived power struggles, political maneuvers and much more.

Elizabeth & Philip: Real Love (2017)

This documentary explores the leading couple in the British royal family. The title provides a unique look at the marriage of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2017. How they survived democratic and personal challenges while keeping the nation strong.

Two Queens (2018)

In Two Queens, Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan), as a child, was betrothed to the eldest son of King Henry II, Francis, and taken to France. As soon as Francis dies, Mary returns to Scotland in an attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), the Queen of England.

Spencer (2021)

Lady Di and Prince Charles’ marriage has cooled off for a long time. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace reigns over the Christmas festivities at the Sandringham estate. There is food, drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year things will be very different. Spencer tells the story of what happened during those pivotal days.