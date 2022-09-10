Ruud knocks Khachanov out of the US Open final and is number one… at least an hour

When the US Open started, a lot was said about the candidates to leave New York as number one in the world. Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas they deserved everyone’s attention, but there was another candidate who had very difficult calculations to do and who was a little left out in this race. So it is. Casper Ruud is in the final of the US Open and is virtually the new number one in the world… at least until the conclusion of the other semi-final. There we go.

He’s done it! 🇳🇴@CasperRuud98 advances to his second final at a major this year with a four-set win over Khachanov! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jpnz7v8tAK — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 9, 2022

Ruud secured the second Major final of the season and career by beating Karen Khachanov (31st), with partials 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7 and 6-2, closing in great style against the Russian. The world number seven keeps Nadal away from being the ATP ranking leader again, while he is waiting for the outcome of the duel between Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. If the Spaniard loses, then the Norwegian will play in the final knowing that he will emerge as number one no matter what. If Carlitos wins… then the final decides who will be the new leader of the rankings.

Casper Ruud shot an impressive 52 winners for 33 unforced errors, dismantling Khachanov’s tennis. The Russian took advantage of a bad game by the Norwegian to close the third set and try to feed some hope of recovery, but the Norwegian reacted authoritatively to repeat what he did at Roland Garros, where he lost to Nadal in the final.

Now he guarantees that he will leave New York in one of the first two positions of the ATP ranking and proves that whoever looked at him sideways in those accounts at the beginning of the tournament… was completely wrong.