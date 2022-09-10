Samsung launches tweets mocking iPhone 14: ‘let me know when to fold’

Samsung was also eyeing the Apple Event, which unveiled the company’s new products yesterday (7). The South Korean company’s US branch has dropped several barbs on its Twitter profile — without ever directly mentioning the rival, of course.

The first joke was dedicated to the new Apple Watch models. “Nice. A little boxy, but nice. We prefer a round shape. Classic,” the tweet read.

While Samsung’s smartwatches are rounded, the apple company only has rectangular models – and has even launched the largest of them to date, called Ultra.

The two versions of the iPhone 14 Pro won the option in purple – a color that Samsung had already made available on its devices.

It was the perfect excuse for a subtle accusation of plagiarism: the tweet simply said “Cool story bro”, a sarcastic expression used when what is told or shown is not really legal. And all the letters “O” were replaced by purple circles.

Finally, Samsung recalled that Apple’s new cell phones do not innovate in terms of hardware, unlike its Flip and Fold lines, which can fold vertically and horizontally, respectively. “Let us know when you fold,” he tweeted, followed by the emoji that suggests pride, vanity, “I’m better than you.”

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

On the outside, the devices have not changed much compared to the 13. The models continue to be made with Ceramic Shield and aluminum on the sides. The novelty is on account of the OLED screen (only present in the Pro versions of last year) that brings more vivid colors and is brighter.

They will hit the market in five colors: black, silver, blue, purple and red.

The 12-megapixel main camera has a larger sensor capable of capturing up to 50% more light than the iPhone 13. In addition, this sensor still has optical stabilization that helps make moving images less blurry. The selfie camera also has a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and a larger aperture.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

These versions feature a more discreet camera cutout. Instead of a large notch, these models have a hole for the camera and another pill-shaped cutout for the facial recognition sensor.

The models will be available in four color options: black, silver, gold and purple.

The models have a trio of sensors: 48 megapixels (main), 12 megapixels (telephoto with up to 3x optical zoom) and 12 megapixels (ultra-wide and macro), in addition to optical stabilization. According to the company, the sensors are capable of absorbing twice as much light as previous models, improving image quality.