Samsung stings Apple again; now speaking of cameras

THE Samsung has been showing real artillery against the apple in the last few days in terms of publicity. This time, the Korean’s target was a novelty celebrated on the cameras of the iPhones 14 Proreleased last Wednesday.

As we’ve covered, the two new iPhones aimed at “pros” now have a 48-megapixel main camera — which is a great improvement from the 12MP that Apple’s phones have been using for years.

On Twitter, in showing a brief summary of its reactions to the “new ‘innovative’ devices announced on Wednesday”, Samsung highlighted things already present in its smartphone lineup that are not yet in Apple’s.

The first focus was on the folding devices, which took up two tweets from a thread published by the brand, but the real highlight was the novelty in the iPhone cameras, which, according to Samsung, are “almost there”.

Showing a counter, the company highlighted that its smartphones have had 108MP cameras for exactly two years, six months and four days. The company, of course, was referring to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, released in early 2020 with such a configuration.

The South Korean even ran a billboard from the same campaign, noting that her smartphones have been filming in 8K resolution for two and a half years:

The most curious thing, in this case, is that although it says “Welcome to the party, Apple”, even with the new 48MP sensor in the iPhones 14 Pro [Max]Apple no will offer the possibility of shooting in 8K. 🤷🏻

It is worth remembering that, even before the launch of the iPhone 14, Samsung was already pinning Apple in a commercial — suggesting that the devices would come with not-so-new novelties. In another, after the Apple event, he highlighted his folding device.

via MacRumors